Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 26, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today.... mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 30. Humidex 38.
Tonight.... partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.
Monday.... a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 36.
Monday night.... cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.
Tuesday.... a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.
Tuesday night.... clear. Low 17.
Wednesday.... a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Wednesday night.... clear. Low 16.
Thursday.... sunny. High 28.
Thursday night.... clear. Low 17.
Friday.... a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Friday night.... cloudy periods. Low 18.
Saturday.... a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.