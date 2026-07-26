Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, July 26, 2026

Riverfront train on a hot day in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today.... mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 30. Humidex 38.

Tonight.... partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.

Monday.... a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 36.

Monday night.... cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Tuesday.... a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Tuesday night.... clear. Low 17.

Wednesday.... a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday night.... clear. Low 16.

Thursday.... sunny. High 28.

Thursday night.... clear. Low 17.

Friday.... a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Friday night.... cloudy periods. Low 18.

Saturday.... a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.