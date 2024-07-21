The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. High 29, but will feel like 34 or 93.

This evening: Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18 or 64.



Tomorrow: A mixed sky with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. High 27, but will feel like 32 or 90.



Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low 17 or 63.



Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.

