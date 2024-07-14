The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 33. Humidex 43.

Tonight....mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 21.

Monday....clearing late in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 in the afternoon. High 33. Humidex 45.

Monday night....cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 14.

Thursday....sunny. High 26.

Thursday night....clear. Low 14.

Friday....sunny. High 28.

Friday night....clear. Low 16.

Saturday....sunny. High 30.