The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A heat warning remains in effect.

A mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30, but will feel like 38 or 100.

This evening: A few clouds. Low 20 or 68.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 31, but feeling 36 or 97.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 19 or 66.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32 or 90.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.