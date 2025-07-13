The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A heat warning remains in effect.
A mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30, but will feel like 38 or 100.
This evening: A few clouds. Low 20 or 68.
Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 31, but feeling 36 or 97.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 19 or 66.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32 or 90.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.