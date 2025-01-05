The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries today. High minus 3, but will feel like minus 7 or 19 F this afternoon.

This evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8, but feeling like minus 13/9F overnight.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13/9F.

Tuesday: Cloudy, slight chance of. High minus 3 or 27.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5 or 23.

Thursday: A mixed sky. High minus 5 or 23.