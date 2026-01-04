The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today... cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10.

Tonight... mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 this evening.

Monday... mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow early in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Monday night... cloudy. Low minus 4.

Tuesday... cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 3.

Tuesday night... cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low zero.

Wednesday... cloudy. High plus 4.

Wednesday night... cloudy. Low plus 3.

Thursday, cloudy. High 8.

Thursday night... cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low 6.

Friday... cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 6.

Friday night... cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Saturday... cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.