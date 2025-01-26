The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today...a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 12.

Tonight...clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Monday...sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 in the morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon.

Monday night...cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Tuesday...cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tuesday night...cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low plus 1.

Wednesday...cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Wednesday night...cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Thursday...a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Thursday night...cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Friday...sunny. High minus 5.

Friday night...clear. Low minus 10.

Saturday...cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.