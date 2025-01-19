The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries today. High minus 6, but will feel like near minus 15/5F.

This evening: Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 15, but a bone chilling minus 24 or MINUS 11F overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. With temperature falling to minus 15 in the afternoon, and a wind chill near minus 26/MINUS 14F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 17/1F.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 14 or 7.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 15 or 5.