The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 km/h at times. High minus 6, with the wind chill minus 13/9F this afternoon.

This evening: Periods of light snow. About 2 cm's expected. Windy with the temperature steady near minus 8, and feeling like near minus 18/0F.

Tomorrow: Periods of light snow. Windy. Temperature steady near minus 9, with the wind chill minus 20/minus 4 F in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 15 or 5.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 10 or 14.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High zero or 32.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7 or 19.