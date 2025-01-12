The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with some off and on light snow this afternoon. Wind out of the south gusting to 40 at times. High plus 1 or 34.

Periods of light snow ending late this evening. Windy. Low minus 3, but feeling like minus 10/14F overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy, with the temperature getting up to minus 4 but falling to minus 7/19F in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12 or 10.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5 or 23.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3 or 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4 or 25.