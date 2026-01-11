The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with some scattered flurries before becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind out of the west gusting to 50 at times. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 11/12F.

This evening: Increasing cloudiness early. Windy. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12/10F.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Windy. High plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low zero or 32.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Windy. High plus 4 or 39.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High plus 1 or 34.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4 or 25.