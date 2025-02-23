The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 1, but feeling like near minus 11/12F.
This evening: Partly cloudy and windy, gusting to 50 out of the southwest. Low minus 2, with the wind chill near minus 9/16F.
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Windy. High plus 4 or 39.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2 or 36.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6 or 43.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6 or 43.
Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 5 or 41.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3 or 37.