The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 1, but feeling like near minus 11/12F.

This evening: Partly cloudy and windy, gusting to 50 out of the southwest. Low minus 2, with the wind chill near minus 9/16F.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Windy. High plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2 or 36.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6 or 43.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6 or 43.

Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 5 or 41.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3 or 37.