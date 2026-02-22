The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Periods of snow today...about 2 cm's worth. Wind out of the northwest gusting to 40 at times. High plus 1 or 34.

This evening: Periods of snow continues with an additional 2 cm's. Windy. Low minus 4, with the wind chill minus 13 or 9 F overnight.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 4, with the wind chill near minus 16/3 F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10 or 14.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4 or 25.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 4 or 39.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. High plus 3 or 37.