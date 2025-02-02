The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy this morning with snow changing to risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. High plus 1 or 34.

This evening: Cloudy with risk of rain or freezing drizzle and the temperature steady near plus 1 or 34.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind out of the southwest at 30 km/h then becoming light late in the afternoon. High plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5 or 23.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2 or 28.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2 or 36.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2 or 36.