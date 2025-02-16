The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
The national weather service has extended a Winter Storm Warning for the region.
An additional 7 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Sunday afternoon, with the wind out of the northwest gusting to 60. High minus 2, but will feel like minus 11/12F.
This evening: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 10, but will feel like minus 19/MINUS 2F overnight.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 8, but feeling like near minus 20/MINUS 4 F.
Tuesday: Sunny. High minus 6 or 21.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5 or 23.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5 or 23.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3 or 27.