The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

The national weather service has extended a Winter Storm Warning for the region .

An additional 7 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Sunday afternoon, with the wind out of the northwest gusting to 60. High minus 2, but will feel like minus 11/12F.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 10, but will feel like minus 19/MINUS 2F overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 8, but feeling like near minus 20/MINUS 4 F.

Tuesday: Sunny. High minus 6 or 21.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5 or 23.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5 or 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3 or 27.