The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today and up to a high of minus 8, with the wind chill minus 11 or 12 F this afternoon.

This evening: Clear then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low minus 15, and feeling like minus 23/minus 9 F overnight.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Light snow beginning late in the morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 12/10 F in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7 or 19.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4 or 25.

Wednesday and Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5 or 23.