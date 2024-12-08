The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 at times then tapering off this afternoon. High 7 or 45.

This evening: Becoming cloudy with periods of rain starting overnight. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain. High 11 or 52.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low plus 2 or 36.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 3 or 37.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1 or 30.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5 or 23.