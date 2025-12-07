The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Snow ending near noon. About 2 cm's expected then a 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind gusting to 40 km/h at times. High minus 1 or 30.

This evening: Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming light overnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 16 or 3 F.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High minus 3 or 27.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9 or 16.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. Windy. High plus 2 or 36.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. Windy. High plus 3 or 37.

Thursday: Cloudy. High minus 2 or 28.