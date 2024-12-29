The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A rainfall warning is in effect.

Rain at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. About 30 to 40 mm expected. Windy. High 11 or 52.

This evening: Showers continue with that risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. Low plus 3 or 37.

Tomorrow: A few showers ending in the morning then clearing. Wind out of the west gusting to 50. High 7 or 45.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tuesday....New Year's Eve Day: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5 or 41.

Wednesday....New Year's Day: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1 or 34.