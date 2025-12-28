The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow rainfall warning for the region .

Total rainfall amounts between 20 to 40 millimeters with locally up to 50 millimeters possible.

High 9 or 48 today with risk for a few isolated thunderstorms into the overnight hours when the rain will ease.

For tomorrow: Flurries beginning near noon. Local blowing snow in the afternoon. About 2 cm's expected. Wind gusting to 70 with a wind warning in place . High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 12/10F.

Tuesday: Cloudy with off/on flurries. High minus 3 or 27.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2 or 28.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4 or 25.