The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly sunny. High minus 4, but will feel like MINUS 8 or 18 F this afternoon.
This evening: Partly cloudy. Low minus 7, but feeling like minus 13 or 9 F.
Tomorrow: Periods of snow or ice pellets beginning in the afternoon. Abount 2 to 4 cm's worth. Wind out of the south gusting to 50. High plus 1 or 34.
Tomorrow evening: Periods of snow or rain. Low zero or 32.
Tuesday....Christmas Eve: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or showers. High plus 2 or 36.
Wednesday....Christmas Day and the first day of Hanukkah: Cloudy. High plus 3 or 37.
Thursday....Boxing Day: Cloudy. High 6 or 43.
Friday: Cloudy. High 8 or 46.