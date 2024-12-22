The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny. High minus 4, but will feel like MINUS 8 or 18 F this afternoon.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Low minus 7, but feeling like minus 13 or 9 F.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow or ice pellets beginning in the afternoon. Abount 2 to 4 cm's worth. Wind out of the south gusting to 50. High plus 1 or 34.

Tomorrow evening: Periods of snow or rain. Low zero or 32.

Tuesday....Christmas Eve: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or showers. High plus 2 or 36.

Wednesday....Christmas Day and the first day of Hanukkah: Cloudy. High plus 3 or 37.

Thursday....Boxing Day: Cloudy. High 6 or 43.

Friday: Cloudy. High 8 or 46.