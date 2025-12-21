The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny and windy today. High minus 2 with the wind chill minus 8/18F this afternoon.

This evening: Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Windy. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 13/9F.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High plus 1 or 34.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. Low plus 1 or 34.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6 or 43.

Wednesday....Christmas Eve: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 3 or 37.

Thursday....Christmas Day: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9 or 48.