The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Periods of rain or drizzle today with the wind out of the southeast gusting to 50 at times. High plus 4 or 39.

This evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing near midnight. Windy. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Windy. High 9 or 48.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3 or 37.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain. High plus 5 or 41.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain. High plus 4 or 39.