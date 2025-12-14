The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

High minus 8, feeling like minus 17 or 1 F this afternoon, under a mainly cloudy sky with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind out of the northwest gusting to 50 at times.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. Low minus 14. Wind chill near minus 22/MINUS 8 F.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries then clearing late in the afternoon. Windy. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 20/MINUS 4 F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low minus 9 or 16.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero or 32.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 5 or 41.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High 7 or 45.