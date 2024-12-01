The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries today with the wind out of the west gusting to 40. High minus 1, but feeling like minus 10 or 14 F.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 3, but feeling like minus 8.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2 or 36.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4 or 25.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2 or 36.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High zero or 32.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero or 32.