The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 38 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 30 C. Humidex 39 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 29 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Friday..cloudy. High 29 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.