The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. High 31. Humidex 39.

Tonight....clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 20.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 38.

Monday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday night....clear. Low 16.

Wednesday....sunny. High 25.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 16.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 16.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Friday night....cloudy periods. Low 15.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.