The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today with the daytime high reaching 24, feeling like 25 or 77.

This evening: Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12 or 54.

Labour Day Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then mainly sunny for the day. High 24 or 75.

Back to school Tuesday.....heading out the door in the morning expect some clouds and the temperature around 15 or 59. Then climbing to 26 or 79 under a mix of sun and cloud.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18 or 64.

Friday: A mixed sky with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20 or 68.