The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly sunny and hazy today. High 28, but feeling like 33 or 91 with the humidex.
This evening: Widespread smoke expected. Low 16 or 61.
Tomorrow for the Civic Holiday....wildfire smoke is expected to stick around the region, with a high of 29 or 84.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 16 or 61.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 29 or 84.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.
Friday: A mixed sky. High 31 or 88.