The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny and hazy today. High 28, but feeling like 33 or 91 with the humidex.

This evening: Widespread smoke expected. Low 16 or 61.

Tomorrow for the Civic Holiday....wildfire smoke is expected to stick around the region, with a high of 29 or 84.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 16 or 61.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29 or 84.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.

Friday: A mixed sky. High 31 or 88.