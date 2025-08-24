The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 25 C. Humidex 28 C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 11 C.

Monday...Mainly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 21 C.

Monday night...Clear. Low 9 C.

Tuesday...Sunny. High 22 C.

Tuesday night...Clear. Low 9 C.

Wednesday...Sunny. High 24 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Thursday night...Cloudy periods. Low 15 C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Friday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain. Low 12 C.