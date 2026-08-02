Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, August 2, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Sunday morning and afternoon.
Today.... rain at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 24. Humidex 31.
Tonight.... partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 16.
Monday.... sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31.
Monday night.... cloudy periods. Low 16.
Tuesday.... a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Tuesday night.... cloudy periods. Low 18.
Wednesday.... a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.
Wednesday night.... cloudy periods. Low 19.
Thursday.... a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.