The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers or thunderstorms beginning late this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h this morning. High 25. Humidex 33.

Tonight....showers or thunderstorms ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming north 20 before morning. Low 16.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 22. Humidex 25.

Monday night....clear. Low 13.

Tuesday....sunny. High 23.

Tuesday night....clear. Low 12.

Wednesday....sunny. High 24.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 13.

Thursday....sunny. High 25.

Thursday night....clear. Low 15.

Friday....sunny. High 25.

Friday night....clear. Low 17.

Saturday....sunny. High 29.