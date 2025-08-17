The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Cloudy and windy today, gusting to 40 out of the north near noon. High 28, feeling like 36 or 97.
This evening: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 16 or 61.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud then clearing early in the afternoon. Windy. High 25 or 77.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17 or 63.
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 28 or 82.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27 or 81.
Friday: Sunny. High 29 or 84.