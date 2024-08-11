The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 25.

Tonight....partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 30.

Monday night....cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday....sunny. High 26.

Tuesday night....clear. Low 16.

Wednesday....sunny. High 27.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 17.

Thursday....cloudy. High 27.

Thursday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday night....cloudy. Low 19.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.