A heat warning is in effect.

Up to 33 for the high today, but feeling like 39 or 102 F, under a sunny sky this afternoon, and windy as well.

This evening: A few clouds. Wind becoming light. Low 22 or 72.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny and windy. High 33, and feeling like 40 or 104 F.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 23 or 73.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 31 or 88.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29 or 84.