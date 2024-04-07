The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 12.

Tonight....cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 7.

Monday....cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 19.

Monday night....cloudy periods. Low 9.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Wednesday night....cloudy. Low 9.

Thursday....periods of rain. High 16.

Thursday night....rain. Low 6.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday night....cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.