The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with scattered showers on this Easter Sunday. The wind out of the west gusting to 50 km/h at times. High 6 or 43.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming light near midnight. Low plus 1 or 34.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with flurries or showers possible. Windy. High 7 or 45.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3 or 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2 or 36.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 or 50.

Thursday: Some sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19 or 66.