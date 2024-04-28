The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 25 except 16 near Lake Erie. Humidex 30.

Tonight....mainly cloudy. Low 13.

Monday....Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 28.

Monday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Tuesday night....clear. Low 8.

Wednesday....sunny. High 24.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 12.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Thursday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday night....cloudy periods. Low 8.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.