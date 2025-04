The forecast for Windsor-Essex fromĀ Environment Canada.

Sunny today with wind out of the north at 20 km/h. High 16 or 61.

This evening: Clear. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High 21 or 70.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy but warm overnight. Down to 17 or 63.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 or 59.

andĀ

Thursday... the first day of May: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18 or 64.