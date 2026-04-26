The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A mix of sun and cloud then clearing this afternoon. High 16 or 61.
This evening: Clear with fog patches developing after midnight. Low 7 or 45.
Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then sunny for the day. Wind out of the southeast gusting to 40 km/h. High 20 or 68.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 13 or 55.
Tuesday: Showers. Windy. High 21 or 70.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15 or 59.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14 or 57.