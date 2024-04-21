The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny today with the wind out of the west gusting to 40. High 15 or 59.

This evening: Clear with the wind out of the northwest at 30 km/h then becoming light late this evening and down to zero or 32 overnight.



Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Windy. High 18 or 64.



Tomorrow evening: Increasing cloudiness. Low 7 or 45.



Tuesday: Periods of rain. Windy. High 13 or 55.



Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 or 50.



Thursday: Sunshine. High 13 or 55.

