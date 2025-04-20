The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 11.

Tonight....a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 70 percent chance of rain overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8.

Monday....mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. High 22.

Monday night...clear. Low 6.

Tuesday....sunny. High 19.

Tuesday night....clear. Low plus 5.

Wednesday...a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 8.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 10.

Friday....cloudy. High 19.

Friday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.