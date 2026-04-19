The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with some showers expected this afternoon. The wind out of the west gusting to 50 at times. High 8 or 46.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain or flurries early on then clearing near midnight. Windy. Low zero or 32.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning then clouds rolling out in the afternoon. Windy. High plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low zero or 32.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.

Wednesday: A mixed sky with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18 or 64.

Thursday: Some sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.