The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. including risk of a thunderstorm. Wind out of the west gusting to 60. High 23 or 73 F.

This evening: Partly cloudy with that shower and thunderstorm risk early on then clear overnight and down to 7 or 45.



Tomorrow: Sunshine with the wind becoming northwest gusting to 40. High 19 or 66.



Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 4 or 39.



Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 or 64.



Wednesday: Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.



Thursday: Cloudy. High 16 or 61.

