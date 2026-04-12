The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today... mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 23. Humidex 25.

Tonight... a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 14.

Monday... showers ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23. Humidex 26.

Monday night... cloudy. Low 12.

Tuesday.... cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Tuesday night... cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. Low 13.

Wednesday... a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Wednesday night... periods of rain. Low 13.

Thursday... cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Thursday night... cloudy. Low 12.

Friday... a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Friday night... cloudy periods. Low 9.

Saturday... a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.