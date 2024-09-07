The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 16.

Tonight...clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low 7.

Sunday....mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 22.

Sunday night....clear. Low 11.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night....clear. Low 14.

Tuesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 17.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.