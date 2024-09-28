The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A few showers today, including risk of a thunderstorm. Wind out of the east gusting to 50 and tapering off this afternoon. High 22, but will feel like 29 or 84.

This evening: Could see a thunderstorm then a few showers ending overnight under a cloudy sky. Low 17 or 63.



Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers.High 23, but will feel like 29 or 84.



Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.



Tuesday: Off/on showers and up to 23 or 73 for the high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18 or 64.