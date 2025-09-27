The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 27 C. Humidex 32 C.

Tonight...Clear. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15 C.

Sunday...Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 27 C. Humidex 32 C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low 10 C.

Monday...Sunny. High 26 C.

Tuesday...Sunny. High 25 C.

Tuesday night...Clear. Low 10 C.

Wednesday...Sunny. High 22 C.

Wednesday night...Clear. Low 7 C.

Thursday...Sunny. High 22 C.

Thursday night...Clear. Low 9 C.

Friday...Sunny. High 25 C.