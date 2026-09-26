Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 26, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Mainly sunny today with the wind out of the north gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 21 or 70 F.

This evening: Clear with fog patches developing overnight. Low 9 or 48.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then a sunny day ahead. Windy. High 21 or 70 F.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 11 or 52.

Monday: Sunny. High 22 or 72.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 72.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23 or 73.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.