The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 29, but will feel like 34 or 93.

This evening: Partly cloudy then down to 15 or 59 with fog developing overnight.



Tomorrow... the first day of fall: Fog clearing in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 28, but will feel like 33 or 91.



Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low 19 or 66.



Monday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 24 or 75.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21 or 70.